E. Jean Carroll Reacts To Guilty Verdict In Trump’s Hush Money Trial With 1 Word

Writer E. Jean Carroll had a one-word response following a Manhattan jury’s historic guilty verdict against former President Donald Trump on Thursday.

“Justice!!” she wrote in a post on the social media platform X, accompanied by a photo of Stormy Daniels, the porn star who was a key witness in the hush money trial.

Carroll had filed two lawsuits, one accusing Trump of defamation and a second claiming he’d sexually abused her and then later defamed her. In May 2023, a jury awarded her $5 million after finding that Trump had sexually abused her in 1996 and had defamed her by saying she was lying about it. In January 2024, a jury awarded her $83.3 million for defamation.

Earlier this week, after Trump unleashed another tirade claiming he’d never met Carroll other than for a handshake, her lawyer Roberta Kaplan raised the possibility of filing a third defamation suit.

On Thursday, a jury in Manhattan found Trump guilty on each of the 34 criminal counts he faced related to attempts to hide a $130,000 payment to Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election.

During the trial, Daniels testified she had a one-night stand with Trump in 2006 and stayed in contact with him afterward based on suggestions he might put her on his reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”

Daniels testimony described a sexual encounter that she hadn’t expected or welcomed.

“My hands were shaking so hard. I was having a hard time getting dressed. He said, ‘Oh, great. Let’s get together again, honey bunch. We were great together.’ I just wanted to leave,” she testified.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee for president, is now the first former president to become a felon. His sentencing hearing is set for July 11, just four days before the Republican National Convention.

