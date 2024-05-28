E. Jean Carroll’s Lawyer Responds To New Donald Trump Attack

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for the writer E. Jean Carroll, reportedly said that “all options are on the table” after former President Donald Trump once again disparaged her client.

Trump on Monday used his Truth Social platform to rant about the huge damages he has been ordered to pay Carroll in recent months. He also claimed he’d “never met” her.

See Trump’s full post here:

A civil jury last year found Trump liable for sexual abuse after Carroll accused him of raping her in the 1990s. The presumptive GOP presidential nominee was also found liable for defamation and ordered to pay $5 million in damages.

Carroll’s second defamation case against Trump in January ― after he continued making derogatory comments about her ― saw her awarded $83.3 million in damages.

Kaplan, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, responded to Trump’s latest comments: “We have said several times since the last jury verdict in January that all options were on the table. And that remains true today ― all options are on the table.”

Related...