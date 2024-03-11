E. Jean Carroll could sue Trump again again over weekend comments as lawyers ok bond

Lawyers for E. Jean Carroll consented to Donald Trump’s bond application in his Manhattan defamation case on Monday, days after the former president once again apparently slandered the woman he was found liable for sexually assaulting.

Not 48 hours after posting that bond application, at a weekend rally in Rome, Georgia, the ex-president doubled down on his defamatory statements.

“I just posted a $91 million bond, $91 million on a fake story, totally made-up story,” Trump said, “based on false accusations made about me by a woman that I knew nothing about, didn’t know, never heard of, I know nothing about her.”

Asked if Carroll plans to bring more legal action in response to Trump’s latest remarks, her lawyer noted she has time to decide.

“The statute of limitations for defamation in most jurisdictions is between one and three years. As we said after the last jury verdict, we continue to monitor every statement that Donald Trump makes about our client, E. Jean Carroll,” Roberta Kaplan said in a statement to the Daily News.

Trump on Friday informed Judge Lewis Kaplan he’d secured a bond for $91.6 million from Federal Insurance Co., in addition to filing a notice of appeal of the jury’s January findings that Trump defamed her when he was president when he denied her rape allegations. Judge Kaplan gave Carroll’s side until Monday at 11 a.m. to oppose it.

Carroll’s attorney told the court they had one objection regarding the timing of the payment Trump posted in connection with his motion to halt collection of the mammoth judgment but that it had been resolved between both sides.

The $83.3 million a jury awarded Carroll in January added to the $5 million another jury awarded her last May after determining Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s and defamed her as a “complete con job” after his presidency.

Trump similarly continued to defame Carroll after that verdict, disparaging the former Elle columnist as a “wack job” in a CNN town hall just a day after he was found liable. In response to those remarks, Carroll added another claim to her outstanding lawsuit of two, adding to the mammoth damages returned in January.

Lawyers for Trump did not immediately respond to requests seeking comment.

The GOP front-runner for president is required to deposit another half a billion dollars by the end of the month in his civil fraud case. He has until around March 25—the day his hush money trial starts in Manhattan—to deposit more than $454 million awarded to state Attorney General Tish James.

