E. coli present in Lantana water production well
E. coli present in Lantana water production well
E. coli present in Lantana water production well
During the well-known accelerator’s first of two pitch days from the Winter 2024 cohort, a covey of TechCrunch staff tuned in, took notes, traded jokes and slowly whittled away at the dozens of presenting companies to come up with a list of early favorites. But when it comes to actually deploying modern AL models inside of a company, you run into data issues.
The Y Combinator Winter 2024 cohort has 86 AI startups, according to YC's official startup directory -- nearly double the number from the Winter 2023 batch and close to triple the number from Winter 2021. As we did last year, we went through the newest Y Combinator cohort -- the cohort presenting during this week's Demo Day -- and picked out some of the more interesting AI startups. August Chen (ex-Palantir) and Elton Lossner (ex-Boston Consulting Group) assert that the government contracting process is hopelessly broken.
More than 39,000 five-star fans agree: It's the easiest way to remove makeup, no harsh scrubbing required.
"A Brief History of the Future," hosted by Ari Wallach, also has the compelling quality of, as a PBS production, being completely free. The thesis of the show is simply that, while the dangers and disappointments of technology (often due to its subversion by business interests) are worth considering and documenting, the other side of the coin also should be highlighted not out of naiveté but because it is genuinely important and compelling.
Polestar, with a revamped ownership structure and new funding in place, is hoping two new SUVs get the brand back on track.
Lithium-ion batteries have transformed the global economy, making possible everything from smartphones and laptops to electric vehicles, e-bikes, and more. A lack of affordable energy storage has been holding back development in many countries. Although more people than ever before have access to electricity, some 3.5 billion still can’t get power reliably, and about 760 million have no electricity at all.
The all-electric Porsche Taycan has been updated for the first time, and seriously upgraded in terms of performance and range.
US crude futures have gained 20% this year and pushed energy stocks to outperform the market as rising geopolitical tensions and lower supply buoy prices.
Tech gadgets for the win! Find out which ones I'd sell my soul to keep.
The stories you need to start your day: Florida’s 6-week abortion ban, NCAA women’s Final Four and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Lola Cars enters partnership with Yamaha to field a Formula E team. Yamaha will build the powertrain, Lola will handle the bodywork on the Gen3 Evo racer.
The manufacturing sector showed signs of a rebound in March, supporting Wall Street's view that a stronger economy will help broaden out the stock market rally.
The specs say the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class has 19 cubic-feet worth of trunk space. We put that to the real-world test.
Developed for professional drivers, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N eN1 Cup gets a body kit designed to provide downforce and a gutted interior.
Amazon's Kindle Paperwhite is currently being sold at a discount, dropping the 16GB version down to $130 from its usual price of $150 for the ad-supported model. A version without lock screen ads is on sale for $20 off too.
If the 2023 crypto venture landscape was an ice-cold pot of water, the first quarter of 2024 is the part where the bubbles start to form right before water boils, Tom Schmidt, a partner at Dragonfly Capital, said to TechCrunch. Nage said his firm has tracked over 690 deals across stages that have transpired during Q1, about 30 to 40% more than the lows in 2023. “In Q1, the crypto venture capital funding landscape was cautiously optimistic, rebounding from a challenging two-year period of fundraising difficulties for both companies and managers,” said Alex Felix, co-founder and chief investment officer at CoinFund.
No more having to lift a heavy pot every time you need to strain pasta! Over 1,700 Amazon shoppers are fans.
All parents know that raising kids is expensive. Enter Kidsy, a new Chicago-based e-commerce startup that aims to give consumers greater access to discounted baby and kids products by partnering with large brands, retailers and liquidation companies for their overstock and returns inventory. The company's founders are Indian-born former business journalist Shraysi Tandon and Turkish-born software engineer Sinan Sari, who also co-founded Y Combinator–backed SaaS startup Cuboh (a startup that was just sold to competitor ChowNow).
'I no longer have to do a balancing act': Over 2,000 happy reviewers love this simple solution for hard-to-reach greenery.
Wastewater from places like breweries and food processing plants can’t be dumped down the drain; it has to be specially treated, a costly endeavor that often happens offsite. Fudge’s company, Wase, is offering them an alternative: treat the water on site, and get some free energy to boot. Harvesting methane from organic waste and using it to produce electricity or heat is nothing new.