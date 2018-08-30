Dyson ramps up electric car development

The UK vacuum cleaner company Dyson has announced proposals costing around £200 million that will see it creating office space and test tracks at ex-RAF airbase Hullavington to help it develop a new electric car it hopes to bring to market in 2021.

A lot of the development of electric vehicles is currently being carried out by new startup companies and traditional automakers, but there are also plenty of companies not normally associated with any sort of transportation getting in on the act.

On the face of things it might seem odd for a vacuum cleaner company to go into producing cars. But in this particular case the company's owner, James Dyson, has previously gone on record saying a company like his has more knowledge and experience of electric motor and battery technology development than any vehicle manufacturer. And if we take a moment to think about it, an electric car probably has more in common with a cordless Dyson vacuum cleaner than it does with a petrol-powered Range Rover or Lamborghini.

Dyson's EV is already under development by around 400 engineers at the former airbase in Wiltshire. The production version is expected to come to market in 2021, and it will introduce solid-state battery technology that's believed to be more advanced than any of the established vehicle manufacturers have at their disposal at the moment.

The company is committed to investing a total of £2billion pounds in the project, although no word has yet been given on where the batteries or the cars themselves will be produced when the vehicle eventually goes into full production.

The latest plans show the R&D facility will have a range of test tracks totaling a distance of ten miles, and eventually the office space will be expanded to 45,000 square meters so it will be capable of accommodating up to 2,000 staff.

Dyson CEO, Jim Rowan, says of the project: "Our growing automotive team is now working from Dyson's state-of-the-art hangars at Hullavington. It will quickly become a world-class testing campus where we hope to invest £200m, creating more high-skilled jobs for Britain. We are now firmly focused on the next stage of our automotive project, strengthening our credentials as a global research and development organisation."

Dyson is also utilizing the expertise of traditional automotive experts too, including former Aston Martin man Ian Minards who's been tasked with leading the ambitious project.







