It’s Dyngus Day Eve! What to expect, where to celebrate

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cue the polka music, strike up the band, and get ready to feast on pierogis!

While events to celebrate NE Ohio’s unofficial holiday will take place all around town, promoters are planning for the epicenter of the fun to be in the Gordon Square Arts District.

The 14th Annual Cleveland Dyngus Day celebration will take place on April 1 this year, the day after Easter.

Dyngus Day is a Polish-American tradition that celebrates the end of fasting during Lent and the joy of Easter. It celebrates Polish-American culture, traditions, and food….lots of delicious food.

Pierogis, kielbasa, stuffed cabbage and more are traditional favorites on Dyngus Day.

Event organizers said the 14th Annual Cleveland Dyngus Day in Gordon Square will be, “packed with authentic ethnic food, merch, beer, and dancing, Dyngus Day will be a city-wide celebration of Polish culture and traditions.”

For schedules, bars, restaurants participating, and ticket information you can click here.

Dyngus Day, also called Śmigus Dyngus, originated in Poland, but has become very popular in Cleveland, Buffalo and other pockets of the country.

