Dyess airman pleads guilty in federal court to possession of child pornography

A Dyess Air Force Base airmen pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography in federal court Tuesday in Abilene.

Senior Airman Hector Olazaran voluntarily consented to a plea of guilty before Magistrate Judge John R. Parker in the U.S. District Court of Northern District of Texas.

He awaits sentencing and could receive a maximum of 10 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, the Department of Homeland Security located Olazaran through an IP address trace when an image involving a female juvenile between the age of 8 and 10 was uploaded to Discord servers from his computer.

Olazaran was identified through contact with leadership at Dyess AFB, according to court documents filed March 8.

After receiving a warrant, agents searched Olazaran’s Abilene home in December 2023 and discovered multiple images and videos of child pornography, according to court documents. A computer and USB drive were confiscated as part of the investigation.

Olazaran admitted he possessed items with visual depictions of sexually explicit conduct of minors, according to court records.

As part of the guilty plea, he forfeited property that disclosed information relevant to the case.

Parker said in court Tuesday that Olazaran will not be eligible for parole.

Dyess Air Force Base confirmed Tuesday that he is a senior airman assigned to the 7th Munitions Squadron at the base.

"An investigation is underway as charges are pending in federal court. Further details cannot be provided at this time," Dyess officials said in a statement Tuesday.

