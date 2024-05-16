Dyess Air Force Base sent out a message Wednesday through their emergency text line about a possible active shooter urging people to lockdown.

The message sent around 5:20 p.m. stated, "This is the Command Post with notification of an active shooter. The last known threat area is Arnold Gate. All individuals seek shelter immediately and avoid the threat area."

A message was sent out to Dyess Air Force Base military personnel and family members Wednesday from Command Post issuing a lock down following a possible active shooter threat. The base quickly sent an all clear and issued a statement that the notification was premature.

At approximately 12 minutes after the first message was sent, an all clear update was issued and base lock down was terminated.

The Reporter-News reached out to the base Thursday morning for more information.

"The recent lockdown was initiated due to a gate runner incident," a Dyess AFB public affairs representative stated. An active shooter notification was issued prematurely, then subsequently declared all clear. The suspect has been apprehended, and everyone is safe.

"Rest assured, we are dedicated to maintaining a safe and secure community."

A post regarding the incident was not made on the public Dyess AFB Facebook page.

The command post serves as the 24/7 hub for incoming and outgoing communications for the base.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Dyess Air Force Base issues lockdown notification Wednesday evening