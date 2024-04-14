Dyer honored at commissioners meeting

Apr. 14—Named Ohio's 2024 Veterinarian of the Year

At the Tuesday morning meeting of the Lawrence County Commissioners' meeting, Dr. Mike Dyer was honored after being named 2024 Veterinarian of the Year by Ohio Veterinary Medical Association.

Dyer has run Proctorville Animal Clinic since 1994 and is well known his care of animals, from pets to livestock, and his community involvement.

He is a 1985 from Marshall University graduate, got a master's degree in animal science and reproductive physiology from The Ohio State University in 1989 and graduated from The Ohio State University College of Veterinary Medicine in 1993.

A proclamation for Dyer said the highest honor from the Ohio Veterinary Medical Association was a "testament to your exceptional dedication, skill and contribution to the field of veterinary medicine."

"We are also proud to acknowledge your clinic's long-standing service and positive impact on our community," said Deanna Holliday reading the proclamation. "This is underscored through recognition as the business of the year by (Lawrence County) Chamber of Commerce in the past years."

They praised him for providing fourth-year veterinary students from Frank Stanton Foundation at Ohio State university with valuable work experience. They also noted his community involvement.

"It is clear your selection as Veterinarian of the Year not only well-deserved, but also serves as an inspiration for aspiring veterinarians and members of our community," Holliday said.

They also proclaimed April 9 as Mike Dyer Day in Lawrence County.

Commissioner Colton Copley said he has known Dyer since he was born and he had been a family friend, telling how Dyer drove all the way to North Carolina to make sure Copley and his brother were okay after the passing of their parents.

Dyer spoke after family photos with the commissioners.

"Being a veterinarian is not just who you are, it is what you do," he said, adding that it is not just taking care of people's beloved animals, he has watched families grow up while begin the Lawrence County fair veterinarian for the past decade and a half.

He said it was one thing to be recognized by strangers, but it was "uplifting" to be recognized in his home county by his friends, neighbors and members of the community.

"It is a great honor and I pass it back the honor back to you and the great citizens of this county," Dyer said. "Thank you, I appreciate this."

Holliday asked Dyer to take a picture with Flat Stanley of Deering Elementary.

Flat Stanley is a project to help students with letter writing by sending the drawing of him around for two weeks. Then the students have to document his journey with words and pictures.

The commissioners meet at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays.