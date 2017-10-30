Dyche celebrates 5 years at Burnley with win vs Newcastle

Burnley's Jeff Hendrick, right, celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game with Ashley Barnes during the English Premier League soccer match Burnley versus Newcastle at Turf Moor, Burnley, England, Monday Oct. 30, 2017. (Martin Rickett/PA via AP)

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Sean Dyche celebrated his fifth anniversary as Burnley manager with a 1-0 victory over Newcastle that moved the modest northwest England team up to seventh in the English Premier League on Monday.

Jeff Hendrick's 74th-minute winner from close range settled a dull contest at Turf Moor as Burnley leapfrogged Rafael Benitez's Newcastle in the standings.

Burnley was in the bottom half of the second-tier League Championship when Dyche arrived in 2012, and now his side appears to be consolidating its place in the top-flight.