DWU announces Driedger as provost

Mar. 29—MITCHELL — Derek Driedger has been announced as provost at Dakota Wesleyan University.

Driedger has served as interim provost since June. He joined the university in 2007 as a faculty member in the Department of English.

"Derek has my full confidence, and it is clear from the feedback received that he has the confidence of his colleagues," DWU President Dan Kittle said. "He leads with integrity, having a deep commitment to students, his faculty and staff colleagues, and to all of us who share a passion for the mission and values of DWU."

About his appointment, Driedger said, "I very much appreciate the support and encouragement from the campus community through the search process. I am excited and appreciative of the opportunity to serve on the leadership team at DWU where the campus culture positions us for near-term and long-term success. If we take care of all of our students in various spaces and places and work together as a team across all departments the university will continue to grow its influence in the region."

A provost is the person who leads all academic initiatives, helps develop curriculum, supervises faculty, oversees and supports student life offices, works in concert with the president and president's cabinet, and holds numerous other leadership responsibilities.

Driedger and his spouse, Rebecca Metzger Driedger, have two daughters, Racquel, 17, and Karina, 14. He will begin his new position immediately.