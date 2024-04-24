DWR announces increase in water allocation forecast

Apr. 23—After doubling the projected water supply allocation last month, the Department of Water Resources (DWR) on Tuesday announced another 10% increase in the State Water Project forecast for 2024.

According to officials, the forecasted allocation was increased to 40%, up from the 30% announced in late March. That increase could provide an additional 420,000 acre-feet of water for what the DWR said could serve an estimated 1.5 million households for a year.

DWR said the increased allocation forecast was based on an 800,000 acre-foot increase in storage at Lake Oroville and the latest snow survey data from April 1. Officials said the start of April is "typically when California sees peak snowpack and the start of the snowmelt season."

During that April 1 survey, snowpack levels were considered above average.

The fourth measurement of the season took place at Phillips Station in the Sierra Nevada in El Dorado County, the Appeal previously reported. That measurement recorded 64 inches of snow depth and a snow water equivalent of 27.5 inches, which is 113% of average for that location, officials said.

DWR officials previously said the April measurement is "critical for water managers" because it is considered the "peak snowpack for the season and marks the transition to spring snowmelt into the state's rivers and reservoirs."

On Tuesday, DWR said that statewide, snowpack remains at 99% of average for the end of April. Officials also anticipate above average runoff throughout the spring.

The State Water Project, which provides water supplies to 27 million Californians and farmers served by 29 public water agencies, is currently "working with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers to manage flood releases and maximize the capture and storage of water from the winter storms and spring runoff in its reservoirs," officials said.

At Lake Oroville, storage has increased by 917,000 acre-feet since Jan. 1. Currently, Oroville is at 124% of average and at 94% capacity. Officials expect it to reach full capacity next month.

While water supplies appear to remain strong, DWR officials noted that some supply may be impacted because of environmental regulations.

"During the spring, the ability to move water supply south through the system will continue to be impacted by the presence of threatened and endangered fish species near the State Water Project pumping facility in the south Delta," officials said. "The presence of these fish species has triggered state and federal regulations that significantly reduce the pumping from the Delta into the California Aqueduct. This reduction in pumping has limited the ability to move and store water into San Luis Reservoir. This reduced pumping is expected to continue into late spring."

The State Water Project said it anticipates a significant increase in its pumping over the summer, once fishery conditions and California and federal operating permits allow.

"This year highlights the challenges of moving water in wet periods with the current pumping infrastructure in the south Delta. We had both record low pumping for a wet year and high fish salvage at the pumps," DWR Director Karla Nemeth said in a statement. "We need to be moving water when it's wet so that we can ease conditions for people and fish when dry conditions return. It's one more reason the Delta Conveyance Project, which would move water when the flows are high in a manner safer for fish, is a necessary climate adaptation project for California."

DWR officials claimed that had the Delta Conveyance Project been in place during the recent winter months, the State Water Project would have been able to capture an additional 909,000 acre-feet of water since Jan. 1.

"That's enough water for 9.5 million people, or 3.1 million households, for a year," officials said.

DWR said it expects to have a final water supply allocation determined by May or June.