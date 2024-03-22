DWI checkpoint in Shreveport Friday night. Here's what you need to know

There will be a DWI checkpoint in east Shreveport Friday evening.

The Shreveport Police Department said in a press release, "the checkpoint is part of a collaborative effort between Shreveport Police, Louisiana State Police, and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputies to emphasize our commitment to making our city streets safe for travel."

The checkpoint will begin at 9 p.m. and end at 4 a.m.

Vehicles that enter the checkpoint will be briefly stopped by officers. According to police, this checkpoint is designed to identify drivers who may be operating a vehicle under the influence.

Funding for this project has been provided by a grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission as part of the continuing effort to curb the number of impaired drivers.

Makenzie Boucher is a reporter with the Shreveport Times. Contact her at mboucher@gannett.com.

