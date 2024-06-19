DWI checkpoint in Brielle this weekend

BRIELLE — A drunk driving checkpoint will be set up on Route 71 in the borough this weekend, the Monmouth County DWI Task Force announced this week.

The checkpoint will run from 9 p.m. Friday until 1 a.m. Saturday. Vehicles heading south on Route 71 will be directed into the Borough Hall parking, where all drivers will be screened, officials said.

Brielle police officers will be at the checkpoint with members of the task force.

