Duval School Board vote on $320,000 contract lets Bernier start as superintendent July 1

Incoming Duval County schools Superintendent Christopher Bernier talks to a crowd at a meet-and-greet event in May at Jacksonville's EverBank Stadium.

Duval County’s School Board cemented Christopher Bernier’s future as the school district’s next superintendent Wednesday, approving a contract paying him $320,000 annually for four years.

Board members roundly praised Bernier before a 6-1 vote where member Warren Jones took pains to say his opposition vote reflected concerns about the pay, not the person hired.

“I believe that we’ve selected the best person to be the next superintendent,” Jones said. But he said the increased wage — former Superintendent Diana Greene was paid $300,000 before retiring last year — was a bad fit for a district that has cut staff to manage financial shortfalls.

Attorney Ray Poole, who handled contract negotiations for the board, told members the school district is the state's sixth-largest and Bernier would be the state's sixth-highest paid superintendent.

Christopher Bernier, shown here at a meet-and-greet event for superintendent candidates in May, will start work in July under a $320,000-a-year contract the Duval County School Board approved Wednesday.

Opinion: Nate Monroe: In Jacksonville, one of Florida's largest school districts is crumbling

Member Lori Hershey said the contract put the district “finally in a place where we’re competitive with our pay,” saying Greene had resisted the idea of being paid more than $300,000.

A string of members who supported the contract said they regretted that the deal didn’t include language tying part of the pay to measurable improvements in district performance, whether in academic scores, state-issued grades for schools of the district, or increased enrollment, which would improve revenue.

Bernier had been paid $275,400 annually as superintendent for Lee County schools in Fort Myers, a job he held just under two years before resigning ahead of an election season where that county’s next superintendent will be chosen by voters rather than appointed by the school board.

He said during a visit to Jacksonville last month that he had planned to remain in Fort Myers if the job hadn’t become an elected post, and said he wanted the Duval superintendency to be his last chapter in an education career that started 37 years ago.

Except for three years when he was chief of staff for the Clark County, Nev., school system in Las Vegas, that career was spent in Florida, where he held roles ranging from history teacher and athletic director to principal and associate superintendent in Orange County schools around Orlando.

Christopher Bernier talks to Latrese Fann, Duval County's regional superintendent opver 28 challenege elementary schools, during a visit to Jacksonville last month.

Guest column: Retired educator: Wary welcome for new Duval Schools' superintendent, Christopher Bernier

Member Kelly Coker said before the vote that she thought Bernier’s experiences and personality made him someone who could relate to Jacksonville families and that she “genuinely feel[s] his heart is in the right place.”

Bernier's selection last month has drawn substantial public debate, largely through social media discussion of a recent Lee County whistleblower complaint and two lawsuits filed in federal court by families of Black high school baseball players troubled by the school system's handling of a coach's racially offensive language and support for the coach by other team members and families.

Those concerns were cited during a public-comment period before the board voted on the contract, but board Chairman Darryl Willie said board members had asked about Bernier's background and didn't believe those reflected problems that should disqualify him from the job.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Duval School Board approves 4-year deal with new superintendent Bernier