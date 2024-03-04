Duval School Board seats won't get special elections, judge rules in gerrymandering lawsuit

Duval County School Board members won’t have a special election this year to fill two seats that plaintiffs in a redistricting lawsuit argued were racially gerrymandered, a judge has decided.

U.S. District Judge Marcia Morales Howard said the election requested by residents and organizations including the Jacksonville Branch of the NAACP wouldn’t be justified by a settlement reached last year to resolve the lawsuit filed in 2022.

“Regardless of the merit of plaintiffs’ desire for a special election, the request for such relief in this action at this stage of the proceedings is improper,” Howard wrote in a ruling signed Friday.

The 2022 lawsuit challenged the results of a redistricting effort Jacksonville’s City Council was required to do to account for population changes measured in the federal government’s 2020 census.

Howard handled that lawsuit and agreed that boundary lines for half of the council’s 14 districts were “the product of intentional race-based decision-making” and had to be redrawn in time for the 2023 council elections.

The redrawing also affected School Board districts 4, 5 and 6, which each combine two council districts into a single School Board district.

The council and the plaintiffs ultimately reached a settlement that Howard approved in a final judgment last May.

Lawyers for the plaintiffs then asked the judge in July to also order special elections in School Board districts 4 and 6, saying people in those areas deserved districts that weren’t gerrymandered as fast as reasonably possible.

Odd-numbered School Board districts (1, 3, 5, 7) were already scheduled to have elections this year. The special election request would have required School Board members Darryl Willie (District 4) and Charlotte Joyce (District 6) at the same time to complete the four-year terms they won in 2022.

But Howard said the plaintiffs didn’t address the 2022 election in their original complaint, so it wouldn’t be a proper to undo those district lines now.

“And regardless, having settled this lawsuit without an admission of liability or a final determination on the merits, and agreed to the entry of final judgment, plaintiffs cannot obtain any further relief at this time,” the judge ruled.

