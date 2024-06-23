Duval County voters urged to update signatures ahead of upcoming elections

Duval County Supervisor of Elections Jerry Holland is reminding voters to update their signatures to ensure they match the one on file with the Elections Office. This is crucial for those planning to vote by mail (VBM) in the upcoming August 20th Primary Election and November 5th General Election.

Holland highlighted that handwriting changes over time, and mismatched signatures could affect the validity of VBM ballots. To ensure accuracy, all Duval County Supervisor of Elections staff and Canvassing Board members undergo state-certified signature verification training, which includes detecting forgeries and inconsistencies.

Voters must update their signatures before their VBM ballot is received by the Supervisor of Elections. The Florida Voter Registration Application, available on the Elections Office website and at public libraries, can be submitted in person or by mail.

Strict chain of custody procedures are followed for all ballots, particularly VBM ballots. Once returned, VBM ballots remain sealed until the signature is validated. An automated sorter scans and digitally images the VBM ballot signatures for verification, followed by manual verification by trained Duval County employees.

If the signatures match, the VBM ballot is opened and counted. If there is a discrepancy, a VBM cure affidavit form is mailed to the voter with instructions on how to resolve the issue. The deadline to submit the form and ID is no later than 5 p.m. the second day after the election.

The Canvassing Board makes the final decision on whether to accept or reject VBM ballots with signature discrepancies after the cure deadline passes

For more information, visit duvalelections.gov or call 904-255-VOTE (8683).

