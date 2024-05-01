Duval County graduation dates, times and places: What you need to know
Following a “record-high graduation rate” of 87.2% of its high school seniors in 2023, Duval County Public Schools is planning more than two dozen graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2024.
Over the course of two-plus weeks, proud parents, siblings and grandparents will pack into the seating areas at some of the city’s biggest entertainment venues to watch their seniors walk across the stage, pick up their diplomas, turn their tassels and toss their mortar boards into the air in the annual rite of passage.
Here’s when Jacksonville’s graduating seniors will celebrate their big day, according to a list published by Duval Schools, in alphabetical order:
A. Philip Randolph Academies of Technology
When: 7 p.m., Friday, May 24
Where: Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
Alden Road Exceptional Student Center
When: 6 p.m., Friday, May 17
Where: Alden Road Exceptional Student Center
Andrew Jackson High School
When: 6 p.m., Friday, May 31
Where: University of North Florida Arena
Atlantic Coast High School
When: 1 p.m., Thursday, May 30
Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Baldwin Middle-Senior High School
When: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 30
Where: Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts
When: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 23
Where: Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
Douglas Anderson School of the Arts
When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 28
Where: Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
Duncan U. Fletcher High School
When: 5 p.m., Monday, June 3
Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Duval Virtual Instruction Academy
When: 6 p.m., Thursday, May 30
Where: University of North Florida Arena
Ed White High School
When: 1 p.m., Thursday, May 30
Where: University of North Florida Arena
Englewood High School
When: 1 p.m., Monday, June 3
Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
First Coast High School
When: 1 p.m., Thursday, May 23
Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology
When: 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 29
Where: University of North Florida Arena
Jean Ribault High School
When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 29
Where: University of North Florida Arena
Mandarin High School
When: 1 p.m., Friday, May 31
Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Marine Science Center
When: 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 22
Where: Duncan U. Fletcher High School
Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center
When: 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 22
Where: Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center
Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center
When: 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 22
Where: Paxon School for Advanced Studies
Paxon School for Advanced Studies
When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 28
Where: University of North Florida Arena
Riverside High School
When: 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 29
Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Samuel W. Wolfson for Advanced Studies
When: 1 p.m., Friday, May 31
Where: University of North Florida Arena
Sandalwood High School
When: 5 p.m., Thursday, May 30
Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Stanton College Preparatory
When: 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 28
Where: University of North Florida Arena
Terry Parker High School
When: 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 29
Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
The Bridge to Success Academy
When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 29
Where: Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts
Westside High School
When: 5 p.m., Friday, May 31
Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
William M. Raines High School
When: 5 p.m., Thursday, May 23
Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Graduation venues
Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St.
University of North Florida Arena, 11852 UNF Drive
Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, 300 A. Philip Randolph Blvd.
Paxon School for Advanced Studies, 3239 Norman E Thagard Blvd.
Duncan U. Fletcher High School, 700 Seagate Ave., Neptune Beach
Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center, 1741 Francis St.
Alden Road Exceptional Student Center, 11780 Alden Road
