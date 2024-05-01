Duval County graduation dates, times and places: What you need to know

Graduations for Duval County Public Schools seniors kick off on May 17.

Following a “record-high graduation rate” of 87.2% of its high school seniors in 2023, Duval County Public Schools is planning more than two dozen graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2024.

Over the course of two-plus weeks, proud parents, siblings and grandparents will pack into the seating areas at some of the city’s biggest entertainment venues to watch their seniors walk across the stage, pick up their diplomas, turn their tassels and toss their mortar boards into the air in the annual rite of passage.

Here’s when Jacksonville’s graduating seniors will celebrate their big day, according to a list published by Duval Schools, in alphabetical order:

A. Philip Randolph Academies of Technology

When: 7 p.m., Friday, May 24

Where: Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Alden Road Exceptional Student Center

When: 6 p.m., Friday, May 17

Where: Alden Road Exceptional Student Center

Andrew Jackson High School

When: 6 p.m., Friday, May 31

Where: University of North Florida Arena

Atlantic Coast High School

When: 1 p.m., Thursday, May 30

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Baldwin Middle-Senior High School

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 30

Where: Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Darnell-Cookman School of the Medical Arts

When: 7 p.m., Thursday, May 23

Where: Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Douglas Anderson School of the Arts

When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 28

Where: Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Duncan U. Fletcher High School

When: 5 p.m., Monday, June 3

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Duval Virtual Instruction Academy

When: 6 p.m., Thursday, May 30

Where: University of North Florida Arena

Ed White High School

When: 1 p.m., Thursday, May 30

Where: University of North Florida Arena

Englewood High School

When: 1 p.m., Monday, June 3

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

First Coast High School

When: 1 p.m., Thursday, May 23

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Frank H. Peterson Academies of Technology

When: 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 29

Where: University of North Florida Arena

Jean Ribault High School

When: 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 29

Where: University of North Florida Arena

Mandarin High School

When: 1 p.m., Friday, May 31

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Marine Science Center

When: 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 22

Where: Duncan U. Fletcher High School

Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center

When: 11 a.m., Wednesday, May 22

Where: Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center

Palm Avenue Exceptional Student Center

When: 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 22

Where: Paxon School for Advanced Studies

Paxon School for Advanced Studies

When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, May 28

Where: University of North Florida Arena

Riverside High School

When: 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 29

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Samuel W. Wolfson for Advanced Studies

When: 1 p.m., Friday, May 31

Where: University of North Florida Arena

Sandalwood High School

When: 5 p.m., Thursday, May 30

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Stanton College Preparatory

When: 1 p.m., Tuesday, May 28

Where: University of North Florida Arena

Terry Parker High School

When: 5 p.m., Wednesday, May 29

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

The Bridge to Success Academy

When: 7 p.m., Wednesday, May 29

Where: Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts

Westside High School

When: 5 p.m., Friday, May 31

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

William M. Raines High School

When: 5 p.m., Thursday, May 23

Where: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Graduation venues

Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts, 300 Water St.

University of North Florida Arena, 11852 UNF Drive

Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena, 300 A. Philip Randolph Blvd.

Paxon School for Advanced Studies, 3239 Norman E Thagard Blvd.

Duncan U. Fletcher High School, 700 Seagate Ave., Neptune Beach

Mount Herman Exceptional Student Center, 1741 Francis St.

Alden Road Exceptional Student Center, 11780 Alden Road

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Duval County high school graduation dates 2024