On-duty NYCHA employee arrested in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 23-year-old NYCHA employee was arrested on Sunday in Brooklyn, according to police.

Jazzmin Belardo was arrested while on-duty around 11 a.m., according to police. Belardo was charged with assault and harassment.

