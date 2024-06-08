On-duty MTA bus driver stabbed in the neck in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — An on-duty MTA bus driver was stabbed in the neck after an argument with a passenger in Brooklyn Saturday morning, police said.

The 60-year-old bus operator was stabbed with an unknown object by a man following an unprovoked dispute at 11:43 a.m., according to the NYPD. The victim was operating a shuttle bus at the time of the incident.

First responders rushed the man to a hospital for treatment. No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.l

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

