Dutchess County woman sentenced for vehicular manslaughter in fatal 2022 car crash

POUGHKEEPSIE - A Dutchess County woman was sentenced Thursday to two and one-third to seven years in state prison after she was convicted of vehicular manslaughter earlier this year in a 2022 head-on collision that killed a man.

The Dutchess County District Attorney's office said County Court Judge Jessica Segal pronounced the sentence for Camay Price, 35, of Poughkeepsie.

According to the District Attorney's office, it was alleged that just before 6 a.m. on Sept. 7, 2022, Pryce was driving on Route 44 in the town of Pleasant Valley while her ability to operate her vehicle was impaired by the use of cannabis.

A state police investigation at the time determined that Pryce was attempting to pass two other vehicles going east on Route 44. She succesfully passed the first vehicle, but before she was able to pass the second vehicle, she struck a westbound vehicle head-on, killing the driver, Erin T. Clancy.

On Feb. 1, 2024, a jury found Pryce guilty of second-degree vehicular manslaughter, a felony, and driving while ability is impaired by drugs, a misdemeanor.

"This case serves as a stark example of the dangerous consequences of impaired driving," Dutchess County District Attorney Anthony Parisi said in a statement. "Erin Clancy's life was tragically cut short because the defendant decided to get behind the wheel of her car with alarmingly high levels of cannabis in her blood."

The name of Pryce's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Dutchess County woman sentenced in fatal 2022 car crash