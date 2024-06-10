Dutch Bros, Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out coming to Trinity Parkway in Stockton. Not all are happy

Trinity Parkway is already bustling with north Stockton shoppers, but the area could attract even more business in the coming years.

That's because the Stockton City Council has given the green light to a retail development plan which will turn an existing 17.98-acre undeveloped parcel into brand new Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out, and Dutch Bros locations. A self-storage facility is also included in the tentative map that was unanimously approved Tuesday, June 4.

The businesses are planned to be constructed on an empty lot at the southwest corner of Trinity Parkway and Scott Creek Drive near Walmart. There are no dates yet for when construction could begin.

A new Dutch Brothers Coffee and other businesses have been approved to be built in an open lot near the Walmart on Trinity Parkway in north Stockton.

The application for the new development at 10505 Trinity Parkway was submitted by RSC Engineering, Inc., a Roseville-based civil engineering, site planning, and surveying company. RSC Engineering, Inc. has provided services for retail centers, offices, subdivisions, and apartments, with a number of projects in the Bay Area and the greater Sacramento area.

The city council's approval of the tentative map came after a Stockton resident filed an appeal on April 8 to the Planning Commission's decision to let the project move forward. In her appeal, resident Mary Elizabeth cited environmental concerns, including issues related to air quality, housing, and traffic.

In response to Elizabeth's appeal, city officials said evidence to support her position was not submitted. They also said a traffic study "fully addressing project impacts" was prepared, vehicular circulation has been considered and minimum code standards are met, and air quality and housing at the project site have been "adequately analyzed" via the Spanos Park West Environmental Impact Report.

While Elizabeth couldn't appear at the meeting, Stockton resident Julie Dunning voiced similar concerns. Dunning said she was worried a large number of cars would be sitting in drive-thru lanes idly and causing a congestion in the small area.

"One of your priorities for this upcoming year is a healthy city and healthy alternatives. There are currently 18 fast food and franchise restaurants on Trinity Parkway, close to half of those already have drive-thru lanes," Dunning said. "I ask you from a healthy city perspective, does Stockton really need another Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out, or Dutch Brothers?"

A tentative map for a new retail development on Trinity Parkway that was approved by the Stockton City Council on Tuesday, June 4, 2024.

Other Stocktonians expressed their support for the project.

"As a current resident of District 1 and a few days away from being a homeowner in the surrounding Spanos Park West neighborhood, I appreciate living in a community with amenities and options for my family," Angelo Acevedo said.

District 1 Councilwoman Michele Padilla — whose district encompasses the new development — said that while she appreciated Elizabeth's concerns, she has not received any pushback from her other constituents on the project.

"I do feel that the developer looked at the traffic issues," Padilla said. "I frequent that area (and) I know there are buffers around that development, which provides a lot of distance from the homes that are nearby."

The new development is expected to bring more jobs to the north Stockton area. Each of the businesses could hire anywhere between 30 to 50 employees, according to Jai Singh, the project's lead engineer.

If all goes according to plan, the new Chick-fil-A location will be Stockton's second location. The new In-N-Out will be the city's third, and the new Dutch Bros will be its fifth. There is currently no estimated timeline on when the locations may open.

Record reporter Hannah Workman covers news in Stockton and San Joaquin County. She can be reached at hworkman@recordnet.com or on X, formerly Twitter, @byhannahworkman. Support local news, subscribe to The Stockton Record at https://www.recordnet.com/subscribenow.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Dutch Bros, Chick-fil-A, In-N-Out coming to Stockton's Trinity Parkway