Dutch Bros among 3 businesses threatened by ’eminent domain action’ in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s city council has authorized “eminent domain action” to acquire three parcels of land to ensure the Blackstone-McKinley grade separation project can go ahead.

However, if the eminent domain action goes ahead as planned, it would also force three Fresno businesses to move from their current locations at Blackstone Avenue and McKinley Avenue – a move that was met with pushback during Thursday’s meeting of Fresno City Council.

Once built, the project would separate the intersection from the train tracks. City officials say the move will make the intersection safer and reduce traffic congestion. If the current plan goes ahead, three businesses would have to move:

Star Valley Smog at 1506 N Blackstone Avenue

Greenway Auto Body at 1497 N Blackstone Avenue

Dutch Bros Coffee at 1831 E McKinley Avenue

Engineers explained that, due to the elevation differences, retaining walls would need to be constructed and the area needed to build that is the site currently used as a Dutch Bros. The same issue was cited as the reason Star Valley Smog and Greenway Auto Body would also have to close their current locations.

During the public comment section, there were some concerns raised about the loss of jobs, with one member of the public asking what is going to happen to the employees when the business they work at is closed down and never comes back.

“You know, in this community, we have a really big problem with employment – so you’re going to be displacing a bunch of baristas. What happens to them?”

The city wants to acquire the right of way for the project by next year with construction to begin in early 2026. The goal is to complete the project by 2029.

