Durham voters pass $4.57 million budget, elect new officials

Apr. 6—DURHAM — Voters elected new officials Friday and approved a $4.57 million budget Saturday at the annual town meeting.

Write-in candidate Stacey Howarth won a three-year seat on the Regional School Unit 5 board of directors beating Michael Ozga 189-181.

Lone select board candidate Deborah Oliver won her uncontested race for a three-year seat with 320 votes.

Budget Committee incumbents Phyllis Brannon and Neil Berry were reelected with 278 and 227 votes, respectively, and newcomer Marc Derr took the third three-year seat with 249 votes.

The $4.57 million municipal budget is about $550,000, or over 2%, more than last year's. It is part of an $8.17 million budget which is $140,000, or 1.8%, higher than last year's. The budget accounts for education and county spending in addition to the municipal budget.

Budget breakdown shows the bulk of the increase is in public safety spending, mostly fire department costs, an increase from $541,470 in 2023-24 to $622,495 for 2024-25, or about 15.6%.

Voters also approved $3,235 in undesignated funds for a fire department overdraft from 2022 due to matching grant opportunities paid with operation funds which have not been restored.

Voters passed contentious housing diversity and density changes which were supported by the town's 2018 comprehensive plan and mandated by the state. The law, passed by the Maine Legislature in 2022, requires all town and city ordinances to allow up to three units on lots with an existing single-family dwelling.

An amendment limiting large-scale solar energy systems also passed.

Selectmen were authorized to transfer the Union Church at 744 Royalsborough Road to the Durham Historical Society through a quitclaim deed. The deed restricts use of the building to the organization's operations and reverts to the town if used for other purposes.

Appropriations to reserve accounts included: $9,543 for the Union Church restoration; $180,000 for the Fire Department; $205,000 for Public Works; $10,000 for municipal buildings; $50,000 for the Eureka Community Center; $160,000 for assessing and revaluation; and $2,293 for grant matches.

Debt service funds decreased from last year's $958,394 to $780,349.

Bringing dental care to kids in schools is helping take care of teeth neglected in the pandemic

Face Time: Rebekah Carmichael-Austin: Giving voice to others in Rangeley