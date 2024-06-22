Durham police investigating after a dead body is found on NC 147

Durham police are investigating a death after a body was found on the Durham Freeway that shut part of the roadway down for several hours early Saturday morning.

Police said an unidentified Hispanic male was found dead on the northbound lanes of NC 147 around 2:20 a.m. Before then, he was last seen walking on Swift Avenue. The cause of death has not been determined.

The investigation shut down NC 147 North at Swift Avenue for several hours.

There was also a police presence Saturday morning at the intersection of West Main Street, Swift Avenue and Broad Street, according to ABC11, the newsgathering partner for The News & Observer.. This is near Duke East Campus. Durham police confirmed the two scenes are connected.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Investigator A. Bongarten at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29529. You can also call CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or go to their website, www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves