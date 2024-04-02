Durham police investigate 2nd fatal shooting on Old Chapel Hill Road in past week

The Durham Police Department is investigating a second fatal shooting on Chapel Hill Road in the past week.

Officers responded to gunshots in the 2800 block of Chapel Hill Road at at 01:06 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

They found a man, whose name has not been released, who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator D. Hall at 919-560-4440 ext. 29319 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards of up to $2,000 for information leading to arrests in felony cases, and callers never have to identify themselves.

On Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 3400 block of Old Chapel Hill Road, just north of Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway.

They found 43-year-old Samuel Carr of Durham suffering from a gunshot wound. He too was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shootings, homicides down in Durham this year

The context: As of March 23, 33 people had been shot in Durham this year. That was down from 46 people shot by the same date in 2023 and 49 the year before.

Just four of the people shot this year, not counting the past week’s victims, died from their injuries. That was down from 12 fatal shootings by the same time last year and six the year before that.

All told, as of March 23 there had been five homicides in Durham this year, down from 14 by the same time in 2023.