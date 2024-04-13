Durham Library evacuated due to reported bomb threat, police investigating
The Durham County Main Library was evacuated Saturday morning after receiving an anonymous bomb threat.
Durham police responded to the reported bomb threat at around 10:30 a.m.
DPD officers will be conducting a search with the Durham County Sheriff’s Office’s bomb dog.
Nothing has been found so far, but access to the library remains limited.
This is a breaking story and will be updated as more information becomes available.