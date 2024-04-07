Durham Community Safety and Wellness Task Force urges action to improve youth safety
"We need to focus on the youth, and young people, and children," Marcia Owen, the task force co-chair, said.
"We need to focus on the youth, and young people, and children," Marcia Owen, the task force co-chair, said.
You never knew you needed these garden essentials — but you absolutely do.
Shane Bieber and Spencer Strider both have damaged elbows. It's not a good time to be a pitcher right now.
Mahbod Moghadam, the controversial, never-boring co-founder of Genius and Everipedia, as well as an angel investor, passed away last month at age 41 owing to “complications from a recurring brain tumor,” according to a post attributed to his family and published on Genius. The startup world appears to have caught wind of his passing just this weekend, with numerous tributes springing up on the X platform, including by former TechCrunch writer-turned-investor Josh Constine, who once interviewed Moghadam and his founders at Genius when the company was still in its relative infancy and called Rap Genius.
The actress/model/swimwear designer has the inside track to the fountain of youth.
One in 36 children in the U.S. has autism, according to the CDC. EarliTec Diagnostics just raised fresh capital to expand its system that helps clinicians diagnose children as young as 16 months old. According to EarliTec, children with autism won't focus on the video the same way that kids without autism will.
A report by The New York Times claims both OpenAI and Google transcribed videos from YouTube and used these texts to train their AI models, possibly violating copyrights. OpenAI reportedly transcribed more than one million hours of YouTube videos.
April 7 marks six months since Hamas unleashed a deadly and unprecedented attack on Israel, which subsequently declared war against the militant group. Here's where the conflict stands.
Nearly 14,000 shoppers rave about these cute and comfy lounge pants.
A car battery charger can be a good investment. If you store your vehicle, you can charge and maintain the battery keeping it ready for when you need it.
Great for trimming in the garden or clipping fresh flowers, these scissors have nearly 34,000 five-star fans.
Tesla shares slipped on Friday, capping off a challenging week for the stock after a rocky first quarter with deliveries, pricing, and questions about its next models all weighing on the story.
Share certificates are offered by credit unions and have features similar to CDs. Learn more about how share certificates work and how to open one.
What the research on “post-earthquake dizziness syndrome” says.
For years, banks have been financing large renewable power projects, from utility-scale solar farms to horizon-spanning wind farms. On Thursday, the EPA announced that it had awarded $20 billion in grants from the Inflation Reduction Act to eight organizations that will use the money to make loans that will help with those projects. “It’s a chance to prove that this works and creates real benefit on the ground for people across America,” Dawn Lippert, founder and CEO of Elemental Excelerator, told TechCrunch, adding that “tribal communities, rural communities, low income and disadvantaged communities are really the focus here.”
The text-focused social network — and Meta's answer to Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter — missed a moment to shine on Friday when users once again turned to X to discuss the New York/New Jersey area earthquake. Meanwhile, earthquake-related terms didn't register on Threads' trends section until closer to 2 p.m. ET, even though the earthquake had hit a little before 10:30 on Friday morning. In addition to conversations taking place around the earthquake, people were even tagging their discussions as EarthquakeThreads or NYC Threads, among other things, to help surface their posts to the wider Threads Community.
Tesla has scrapped plans to make an affordable electric vehicle (EV), according to Reuters. CEO Elon Musk said as recently as January that he was “optimistic” the low-cost EV would arrive in the second half of 2025.
Another strong jobs report took pressure off the Fed to cut rates, but also keeps the pressure on Biden's economic record where voters are focused more on inflation and less about growth.
On Friday a 4.8 magnitude earthquake rattled the Northeast. Here are three important things to do during an earthquake, according to experts.
The cross-border payments market is forecasted to reach over $250 trillion by 2027, according to the Bank of England. Numo's verified profile is attached to each invoice sent. CEO Derrick Wolbert met co-founders Reuben Balik and Q Carlson while at Hologram.com, a global cellular network.
Adding a key light to your setup is an easy way to make yourself look better on video calls and livestreams. Logitech's Litra Beam is a good option and it's currently $10 off at $90.