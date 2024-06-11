Durham coffee shop and music venue plans to close after 14 years downtown

A longtime Durham coffee shop and music venue plans to close its downtown cafe.

After 14 years, Beyu Caffe announced on Tuesday that it will close its original location this month, citing ongoing downtown construction, parking fees and the impact of remote work keeping customers out of the coffee shop.

“It is with profound sadness and heartfelt gratitude that we announce the closure of our flagship Beyu Caffe in downtown Durham,” Beyu annouced on its Facebook page. “After 14 wonderful years, our last day will be Juneteenth, June 19th.”

Duke alum and former Wall Street banker Dorian Bolden opened Beyu (pronounced be-you) in 2009 as a jazz club and coffee shop.

It moved into its larger Main Street location in 2016.

Beyu added three other locations — two on Duke University’s campus and one in the Boxyard RTP development.

In Beyu’s closing announcement, Bolden pointed to a changing downtown Durham as having an impact on the coffee shop’s business.

“This decision has not been made lightly,” Beyu said in its closing statement. “We’ve voiced our concerns alongside many other local businesses, but without urgent action to support downtown, we cannot continue to absorb the financial strain.”

At 14 years, Beyu is one of Downtown Durham’s longest running businesses. Bolden said the closing would help the brand focus on its other locations and roasting program.

“To our amazing staff and loyal customers, you have been the soul of Beyu Caffe,” We cherish the memories we’ve created together over the years—the conversations, the laughter, the shared moments of community. As we prepare to close, we will continue to celebrate these moments and honor the vibrant spirit of our beloved café.”

One of Chapel Hill’s best new restaurants is launching a summer sandwich pop-up

A beloved Raleigh taco shop is expanding with a location in downtown Durham