In Durand, fundraiser for family of shooting victim

DURAND, Mich. (WLNS) — On Saturday morning, community members rallied around the family of Daniel Silver, the 43-year-old suspected driver who died following an officer-involved shooting during a traffic stop in Durand on April 13.

While it might have been cloudy, cold, even with some sights of snow flurries, that didn’t stop the Durand community from hosting a car wash that was all donation-driven, with all proceeds going toward Silver’s family.

Members of the Durand community gathered for a car wash to raise money for the family of Daniel Silver, 43, who was killed in an officer-involved shooting April 13. (WLNS)

Volunteers lined up with signs, hoses and soap-buckets, ready to wash vehicles of people who stopped in from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

One of the organizers, Mandi Kissane, said that within 30 minutes of getting things underway they had raised more than $300–and brought in much more as the day went on.

She added that events like these remind them of how close the small town really is.

“He was well known to the community and everybody; he was born and raised here,” Kissane said. “We all love and have so much respect and aspiration for him and we just want to do everything we can for his daughters, because that was his life.”

Michigan State Police is continuing to investigate the April 13 incident.

