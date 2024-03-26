Duquesne WBB advances in WNIT behind Wasylson’s heroics

This article originally appeared on pittsburghsportsnow.com.

Duquesne, down eight points with 1:03 remaining in the fourth quarter, rallied to defeat Monmouth 69-65 Monday night to advance to the WNIT’s Super 16.

Megan McConnell posted her ninth double-double of the season consisting of 16 points and 10 rebounds. Precious Johnson scored 15 points, while Jerni Kiaku put up 12 points.

Lauren Wasylson, who took five free throws all season scored 11 points, making all eight shots from the charity stripe.

