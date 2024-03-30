Duo scamming NC Sheetz gas stations out of $3,500+ with gift card scheme, police say

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Franklin County say they are looking for suspects who ripped off two North Carolina Sheetz gas stations — with nearly $3,500 scammed just in Youngsville earlier this month.

The first larceny happened on March 11 at the Sheetz at 564 U.S. 1, according to a news release from the Youngsville Police Department.

Just four days later the pair targeted a Sheetz in the Catawba County town of Hickory, about 30 miles northwest of Charlotte, the news release said.

Photos from the Youngsville Police Department

The scam was the same at both gas stations, according to police.

In Youngsville, two men were caught on camera walking up to the cash register with “multiple gift cards,” officers said in the release.

The duo “convinced” the clerk that he had to press the register’s “cash tender” button for their PayPal debit card to work — and charge funds onto the gift cards, police said.

The suspects then charged seven separate transactions totaling $3,476.26, police said. The suspects were seen leaving in a white sedan with possibly tinted windows.

The white sedan (left) from the Youngsville incident and a black Kia (right) from the Hickory incident. Photos from the Youngsville Police Department

Photos were released of both men and the white sedan.

A photo of a black Kia was also released from the incident in Hickory.

Police said anyone with information about either theft should contact Officer S. Heustis with the Youngsville Police Department at sheustis@youngsvillenc.gov or call (919) 925-3361.

