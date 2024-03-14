Duo arrested, accused of six bank robbery incidents in California including two in Sacramento

The San Jose Police Department arrested a man and a woman accused in six recent bank robbery-related incidents in several California cities, including two in Sacramento, authorities said.

A 37-year-old Antioch man, Brandon Lopez, is accused of a robbery and attempted robbery in Sacramento, both on Feb. 20. He attempted to rob a bank in the 5700 block of Folsom Boulevard in East Sacramento and is accused of swiping money from an establishment in the 1300 block of 21st Street in midtown, said Officer Anthony Gamble, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department.

The two locations are home to bank branches for Wells Fargo and Chase, respectively.

The Antioch man is suspected of collaborating with Tamara Bush, a 43-year-old Antioch woman, who allegedly served as a getaway driver in all six incidents, San Jose police said.

During some of the incidents, Lopez allegedly furnished a note reading: “I need all the money in both your drawers. Be quick. No Games,” police said.

On Feb. 12, police were called to the 500 block of West Capitol Expressway in San Jose for a report of a robbery in which Lopez gave a note to a teller and demanded money, San Jose police said in a news release. He’s accused of stealing more than $1,000 and fleeing on foot.

In addition to Sacramento and San Jose, police said Lopez is accused of similar crimes in Modesto, Milpitas and Fremont.

Officers executed a search warrant March 6 at Lopez’s home in Antioch and said they found an unregistered loaded Glock firearm and ammunition.

Both suspects are held without bail in Santa Clara County Main Jail. Both were arraigned March 8 in Santa Clara Superior Court. They will face charges in other counties as well, police said.

Anyone with information about these suspects is asked to call San Jose Police Department Detective Clifford Grodin at 408-277-4166 or email him at 4591@sanjoseca.gov.