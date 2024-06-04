Dunmore police announce arrests from February robbery

Four men now face charges as the result of an ongoing investigation into a robbery at the Commons, an apartment complex near Penn State Scranton in Dunmore, in February, police said.

Dunmore police responded to 148 University Drive Feb. 29 for the report of a suspect, or suspects, armed inside an apartment.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victims who were sheltered in locked rooms, police said.

The department's Criminal Investigation Division then began to gather statements and evidence related to the robbery, police said.

During the investigation, police determined four men participated in the robbery and at least one of the suspects was armed with a semiautomatic handgun, officers said.

Arrest warrants were obtained for Blake Masker, Markell Parnell, Samir Hill and Aluntungi Doe Jr.

Police wrote in a criminal complaint in March that Masker, 21, 20 Stark St., Wilkes-Barre, drove the men to the apartment complex, waited in his vehicle during the attempted robbery and then fled the scene with the other suspects.

Officers later received information that three or four men entered the apartment and threatened the victims by pointing guns at them while demanding money and other valuables, per the complaint.

Three of the men have been apprehended while the fourth — Doe Jr. — remains at large, police said.

Masker was taken into custody March 2 by the Kingston Police Department.

Parnell, 20, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Wilkes-Barre Police Department March 28 at his home in Wilkes-Barre.

Hill, 21, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Task Force May 15 at a home in Wilkes-Barre.

Masker, Parnell, Hill and Doe Jr. have been charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and simple assault, police said.

After his arrest, Masker agreed to talk to police about his involvement, which helped officers determine the identity of the other suspects involved in the robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed in late May.

Specifically, Masker identified "Lil" under the Instagram user handles of lil.kell_3 and lil.kell.3 and "Lil" can be seen carrying, handling and possessing handguns and semiautomatic rifles on videos and images, per the complaint

Masker also identified "Lil" through surveillance video and states he remembers "Lil" wearing the clothing on the day of the robbery, police said.

Dunmore Police Detective Michael Lydon sent a facial image of "Lil" to Det./Sgt. Patrick Gerrity of the Scranton Police Department who entered it into a law enforcement database and identified the individual as Parnell per a criminal complaint.

Masker told police he didn't know the other two males but remembered them playing on the Wilkes-Barre Area High School basketball team around the same time he attended the school, per a complaint.

Lydon obtained the names and images of individuals who played on the team during the 2021-2022 seasons and identified a male who matched the physical characteristics and age range of Suspect #3. During the investigation, Samir Hill was positively identified as Suspect #3 who participated in the robbery, police said.

Lydon also received information from the Scranton Police Department about a tip they received from an anonymous source that indicated Suspect #4 was Aluntungi Nyongb Doe Jr., police said.

Additionally, an image from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation matched multiple images of Doe Jr. obtained from surveillance video from prior to and during the robbery, per a complaint.