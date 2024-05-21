Dunkirk man charged with hitting woman with car, threatening witnesses with gun

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man has been hit with several charges following an incident where he allegedly hit a woman with his car and threatened witnesses with a gun, according to the Dunkirk Police Department.

Police responded to the area of W. 5th Street and Dove Street just before 5:30 p.m. on May 15, where 41-year-old Alejandro Gonzalez-Virola was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute with a woman. During the dispute, he allegedly hit the woman with his car and then displayed a handgun to witnesses who attempted to stop and help the woman. A warrant was filed for his arrest after he fled.

He was taken into custody on Sunday when officers said they saw him driving in the area of E. 5th Street and Main Street. Police said around 7.7 grams of crack cocaine was found in the car, which was packaged in a manner consistent with selling it on the street.

Courtesy: Dunkirk Police Department

He was charged with one count of menacing, second-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation and several traffic violations.

He was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail.

Latest Local News

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to News 4 Buffalo.