Dunkin’ plans in Barelas Neighborhood approved by Environmental Planning Commission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After residents in one of Albuquerque’s oldest neighborhoods fought to keep a major chain from moving in, the two parties have reached a compromise.

“Dunkin Donuts wants to put a drive-thru there, we’re all for it as long as it’s safe,” said Antonio Aragon De Barelas, Vice President of the Barelas Neighborhood Association.

Story continues below

Barelas residents are warming to the idea of a coffee and donut chain moving into their neighborhood. The proposed Dunkin’ would go on Avenida Cesar Chavez between Third and Fourth Street. The plan initially raised concern from residents. Members from the Barelas Neighborhood Association were especially worried about the proposed drive-thru, saying it would make the area more dangerous.

In March, the Barelas Neighborhood Association and the Barelas Community Coalition wrote letters against the plans, raising concerns about heavier traffic compromising pedestrian safety.

“You know Dunkin’ Donuts of Barelas would be a good thing for us to see and have within our community, we need it to be safe though. Not only for the pedestrians but for the residents of my community of Barelas,” said De Barelas.

Due to concerns from residents, the request was deferred twice in order to allow developers to address the neighborhood’s worries. In front of the Environmental Planning Commission on Thursday, Dunkin’ representatives announced they had come to an agreement with the Association agreeing to a zoning change with stricter design and safety requirements. The developers even presented a letter of support from the Barelas Neighborhood Association following the change. The amendment passed 9-0.

“You know we can move on in a positive nature but us, as a neighborhood association. will make sure that they stay within the safety and procedures and policies of not only the city of Albuquerque but for our community itself,” said De Barelas.

The Neighborhood Association says they expect to have more meetings with the Dunkin’ developers throughout the development process.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.