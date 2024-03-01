Dunkin’ manager stole $153K from business, Largo police say

A former manager at a Largo Dunkin’ store has been arrested on a charge that she stole more than $153,000 from the business.

Molly Christine Cox, 50, is facing a felony grand theft charge. She was arrested on Thursday and booked at the Pinellas County Jail, where she was being held without bail on Friday.

Cox left her job after an audit and was currently working at Burger King, according to court records.

Cox was the manager at the Dunkin store at 600 N. Missouri Ave. for several years during which the thefts occurred, according to an arrest affidavit written by a Largo police detective.

The store conducted an audit after the store had a payroll shortage, the affidavit states.

The audit and a later police investigation showed that a “large number” of deposits were missing that were supposed to have been made at a Wells Fargo bank.

“Cox was the person responsible for making the deposits and was shown on surveillance video leaving with the deposits,” the affidavit states.

Police subpoenaed Cox’s bank accounts and found a “significant amount of deposits into her accounts from sources other than payroll,” the affidavit states.

The affidavit states that “Cox admitted to management that she took some of the deposits, but not all of them before walking away from her job.”

In a later interview with detectives, Cox denied committing the thefts and said her “extra income was from her boyfriend’s narcotics sales,” the affidavit states.

Cox was previously arrested in 2015 on a scheme to defraud charge. She was charged in that case with stealing about $2,100 worth of lottery tickets from a Winn-Dixie in Tarpon Springs where she worked. She pleaded guilty to the charge and was sentenced to probation, court records show.