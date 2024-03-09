Dunham School volleyball player partners with global nonprofit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A volleyball player from The Dunham School is partnering with a global nonprofit, Samaritan’s Feet International.

As a partnership with Samaritan’s Feet International, Amyri Robinson’s mission will be to serve 4,000 people in Louisiana with a new pair of shoes, according to a release.

“After my family partnered with Samaritan’s Feet last year to serve 300 elementary school children, I saw how lives were impacted and from that moment, I knew I wanted to be a part of spreading hope and love to people,” said Robinson. “I am honored to be a part of this journey with Samaritan’s Feet, and I believe so many lives will be impacted through it.”

The shoes will be given out to children, adults and seniors at Shoe Distributions and through Shoe Lockers, according to a release.

“We are so excited to have Amyri Robinson from Gonzales, LA as the newest Samaritan’s Feet NIL partner,” said Manny Ohonme, President and CEO, Samaritan’s Feet. “Her passion to use her platform at such a young age to give back to those in need is just amazing to see. We can’t wait to join her in Louisiana to see all the lives that will be impacted.”

