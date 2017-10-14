Dungey has 3 TD passes, Syracuse stuns No. 2 Clemson 27-24

Clemson wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) is upended by Syracuse defensive back Evan Foster (14) and defensive back Jordan Martin (2) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, in Syracuse, N.Y. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

SYRACUSE, New York (AP) — Eric Dungey threw for 278 yards and three touchdowns, Cole Murphy kicked a tiebreaking field goal in the fourth quarter, and Syracuse stunned No. 2 Clemson 27-24 on Friday night to put a damper on the Tigers' chances to repeat as national champions.

Clemson (6-1, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) had won 12 consecutive games on the opponent's home field, the longest streak in Clemson history and tied for the second longest active streak in the nation. Clemson also had won 11 consecutive games overall, the longest active winning streak in the nation, and 12 straight away from home against ACC teams. Clemson lost its last road game of 2014 at Georgia Tech.

The Orange (4-3, 2-1) are 3-6 against the previous year's national champion, also beating Penn State in 1987 and Michigan in 1998.

The Tigers took a big blow when quarterback Kelly Bryant suffered a concussion in the final minute of the first half. He was knocked down hard by defensive tackle Chris Slayton and lay on the turf for a couple of minutes before being helped to the locker room. Slowed after spraining his left ankle last week in the Tigers' victory over Wake Forest, Bryant passed for 116 yards and ran for minus-8 yards.

Bryant, who watched the second half from the sideline, entered the game averaging 277 yards of total offense, but noticeably favored an injured ankle as Syracuse gained a surprising 17-14 halftime lead.Zerrick Cooper replaced Bryant to start the second half and guided the Tigers to a tying field goal.

The Tigers tried a trick play with time winding down, but Will Spiers threw an incompletion on a fake punt.

Dungey hit Dontae Strickland for a 23-yard score to open the game and also hit Ervin Philips for 66 yards in the first quarter and Steve Ishmael for 30 in the third to break a 17-17 tie.

Syracuse used big plays to stun the Tigers, hitting six of 20 yards or more as the Orange outgained Clemson 440-317. And the Orange defense limited the Tigers to 2 of 11 on third down, none more critical than Cooper's overthrow on third down before the fake.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25