Dungeons & Dragons is coming to libraries across WA. Here’s how your branch can get one

You’ve probably heard of libraries accepting book donations. But Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, made a very different kind of donation to libraries across Washington recently.

The Renton, Washington-based company donated 75 Dungeons & Dragons kits to the Washington State Library system, which will distribute them across the state over the next few months, according to a press release from March 7.

Which libraries get a D&D kit?

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs will personally deliver a kit to the Richard E. Ostrander West Valley Community Library in Yakima on March 21 to kick off the program.

The state still hasn’t determined which other libraries will receive a set. The 75 kits will be enough for every library system in Washington to get one, though, so it will most likely be available at a library near you. However, the donation didn’t provide enough kits to ensure each individual library branch can carry the role-playing game.

There are 62 public library systems and 333 branches across the state, according to the Washington Library Association. That’s almost 2,500 libraries total.

Branches have to apply for a grant from the state first. But the press release said the grant won’t be competitive, so libraries that want the role-playing game should have no issue getting it, as long as they apply by the April 1 deadline. The grant is open to public, tribal, and community college libraries.

WSL has to wait until after the April 1 deadline to select which libraries will receive a set. After that, it can start distributing the sets across the state. A representative from the Secretary of State’s office said they don’t have an exact date when the game will be available but expect the sets to arrive at libraries sometime in May.

How many libraries have applied?





In just a day, the state has received 14 applications, so the interest is there.

In the press release, Yakima Valley Libraries Community Library Supervisor Rebekah Sopher said that D&D aligns with the library’s mission.

“The library is a place where anyone can learn, explore, and connect,” Sopher said. “D&D allows people to express their creativity, connect with people of diverse backgrounds, and improve their social and critical thinking skills, all while going on adventures and fighting dragons.”