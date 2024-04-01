‘Dungeon’ in the ‘middle of nowhere?’ Check out this North Carolina castle for sale

A house that resembles a tiny Winterfell has landed on the real estate market somewhere way outside of Westeros … in Murphy, North Carolina.

Exterior

Presenting the “Castle of Joy,” a three-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom home that sits comfortably on 10 acres and is listed for $1.05 million. While the wild residence has a cornucopia of features to offer, two stand out in a very creative way — a private turret and a heart shaped Koi pond.

Family room

“This estate’s got a friendly, medieval feel that’s been a hit for events far and wide. You’ll find little slices of heaven all over the place, like the heart-shaped pond where the Koi and Goldfish are practically part of the family and the toasty fire pit perfect for s’mores under the stars,” the listing on Realtor says. “And let’s not forget the magical barn that’s all kitted out in fairy lights your go-to spot for larger gatherings or imitate get-togethers.”

Kitchen

The home is even ideal for (hopefully non red) weddings and numerous other events thanks to its abundance of space.

Bedroom

“Plenty of space for guest parking or growth, we’re talking space for 50 guests and then some for the folks helping out. This is an income producing property and the management is up for sticking around to keep things running smooth.”

Bathroom

The home was featured on Zillow Gone Wild, a popular social media page that showcases interesting houses up for sale, and fans were intrigued by the interior and the home’s features.

Bedroom

“Love the drawbridge but needs lightening up,” someone posted on Facebook.

Bedroom

“They should redo the kitchen and a few other things inside. It looks like ‘medievalish on a budget’. The outside is cool,” someone said.

Hot tub

“Perfect place to have a dungeon, in the middle of nowhere,”another posted on X (formerly Twitter.)

The home does not actually have a dungeon, at least not yet, but it does feature a game room.

Bedroom

“I never knew I needed a hot tub turret, but now I wonder how I ever lived without one!” one person said on Instagram.

Hallway

Murphy is about a 110-mile drive southwest from Asheville.

Grave

