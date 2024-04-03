Dunellen welcomes Comcast to give Optimum a 'run for their money' in town

DUNELLEN – The borough may have its third broadband service provider by the end 2026.

The Borough Council on Monday approved an ordinance to give Comcast the right to wire the borough for internet, TV and phone service.

"We've been busting our (expletive) to make sure this happens," Mayor Jason Cilento told the Council.

The mayor said that giving Comcast approval will create competition so that Optimum, the borough's primary broadband service provider, will be motivated to "lower their rates and provide better services."

Cilento also said that he hopes Comcast will "give Optimum Altice a little run for their money."

Comcast will now go to the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) for final approval of its 1526-page application to operate in Dunellen.

The mayor said Comcast's work could start in 45 days on the south side of the borough.

Complete wiring of the borough could take 18 to 24 months, he said.

When Comcast completes the work, residents will have their choice of three internet providers – Comcast, Optimum and Planet Network.

The borough approved Planet Network as an internet provider last year and is expected to complete wiring the borough in three years, the mayor said.

Last month, the BPU approved Comcast's application to bring its services to Edison. Residents there had repeatedly complained to township officials about the quality of service provided by Optimum.

The cost to install Comcast in Dunellen is confidential, according to the public application to the BPU.

Comcast reported $121 billion in gross revenue for 2023 with a net income of $16.1 billion.

