Dunellen police officer honored for saving man from burning building

DUNELLEN – Being a police officer for almost a quarter of a century would make anyone a valued member of the community, but saving a life is what makes borough police officer Joe Dudley a hero.

During Monday's Borough Council meeting, Dudley was presented with a 2024 National Life Do Good Heroes Award from the National Life Group Foundation. He was nominated by Joseph Ablahani, the CEO of Capital Benefits, Inc, an employee benefits company that has worked with the municipality.

“I’d like to recognize Officer Dudley’s dedication to serving his community and going above and beyond his duty to make a positive impact,” said Ablahani. “This recognition is a testament to his hard work and commitment to making a difference.”

Dudley received the award in part because of an event two years ago. On Sept. 3, 2022, Dudley responded to a house fire and rescued 77-year-old David Grannis from the burning building.

“The one thing we all know is that by removing him from that building, Officer Dudley saved his life,” Ablahani said.

Grannis’s son, Dan, thanked Dudley for his actions that day, as David Grannis was able to live for another six months before passing away.

“One of the most beautiful things that had happened in that extra six months I had with him was on the day before he passed, I said, ‘Dad, I'm thinking about marrying [my girlfriend],’ and he said, ‘I think that's a great idea.’ I wouldn't have had a chance to ask him that if it wasn't for you, Joe.”

Dudley chose to donate $500 from the award to Mallory’s Army, an organization that helps children speak out against bullying.

Dudley is also a trustee of the New Jersey Policemen’s Benevolent Association, and is Dunellen's state delegate to the organization.

"Usually I'm the guy that's good with words," Dudley said. "I don't really have any right now, other than thank you."

