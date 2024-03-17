Dunedin celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with annual street festival

DUNEDIN, Fla. (WFLA) — Downtown Dunedin turned itself into Ireland on Sunday to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“We’ve got tons of beer trucks, we’ve got tons of live entertainment, and we’re going to celebrate our heritage today,” said Jason Seibert. “We’ve got a great Celtic heritage in this town and in this community, and everyone’s Irish today.”

Seibert is the owner of Flanagan’s Irish Pub, which is the heart of Dunedin’s 31st annual street festival. He and his staff spent months planning for an expected attendance of 40 to 50,000 people in a sea of green.

“I came to this festival for years before I owned it,” Seibert recalled. “I was always in awe of it. And now that I own it, it’s incredible to come out here and feel the honor being a part of it.”

The festival has live music, plenty of food and drink, and local vendors along Main Street and Pioneer Park.

“Plenty of vendors, these vendors are awesome,” Seibert said. “They’ve got all kinds of different stuff from Celtic clothing to crazy t-shirts. We got the whole nine yards.”

One of those vendors was Sentimental Art Florida.

“We do houses, we do pets, grandkids,” said Chris Turley. “Here in Dog-edin, you can imagine it’s probably 70 percent of business are pets.”

The St. Petersburg-based business has artists create drawings of whatever you want.

“For a small business, there isn’t many places that you can go spend three or four hundred dollars and have 35 or 40,000 people walk by your booth.”

Owner Chris Turley said he’s had a tent at the festival for at least a decade.

“He’s just made a great opportunity for a lot of small businesses, and it’s a great day,” Turley said. “Everybody should come out.”

There are multiple road closures around Downtown Dunedin — check out where you can and cannot park below.

