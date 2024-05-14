Dundee man sentenced probation following ATV theft

SCHUYLER COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — A Yates County man was sentenced on Thursday following a theft in April where officials say he stole an ATV.

According to the Schuyler County District Attorney’s Office, 33-year-old Joey Brizzee was sentenced to five years of probation on Thursday, May 9, for the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree, a class E felony.

Bath man arrested on several felonies following domestic disputes

Officials say that on April 11, 2024, Brizzee went onto someone’s property and stole an ATV that was valued at more than $1,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.