Dundee High School announces top 2024 graduates
DUNDEE — Dundee Community Schools announces the top 2024 graduates at Dundee High School.
Name: Emma Schramm
Valedictorian
Parent: Charles Schramm of Oregon, Ohio
Activities and honors: Jazz band; concert band (section leader); Descants (section leader); National Honor Society; Musical Theatre
Future plans: Study astrophysics and astronomy
Name: Bianca Geftos
Salutatorian
Parents: Tony and Colleen of Dundee
Activities and honors: Concert, marching and jazz band (section leader); competitive dancer at Dance Xplosion; Student Prevention Leadership Team president; National Honor Society; Monroe County Education Association's Academic All-Star Award
Future plans: Study at the University of Michigan’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts
Name: Ashley Brant
Parents: Tom and Stacy Brant of Monroe
Activities and honors: Student Council president; class vice president; National Honor Society; Interact Club; varsity volleyball
Future plans: Study psychology at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Name: Natalie Bron
Parents: Kevin and Julie Bron of Maybee
Activities and honors: Captain of girl's swim and dive team; Interact Club
Future plans: Study medicine at Michigan State University
Name: Brianna Cousino
Parents: Duane and Rachelle Cousino of Maybee
Activities and honors: National Honor Society secretary; Descant Choir for three years; soccer, cross country, bowling and track; Student Prevention Leadership Team; Dundee Musical Theatre for three years
Future plans: Study environmental engineering
Name: Kennedy Irwin
Parents: Ryan and Kristin Irwin of Dundee
Activities and honors: Varsity softball captain; varsity volleyball captain; varsity basketball; National Honor Society; Academic All-State
Future plans: Study nursing at Saginaw Valley State University
Name: Ethan Layton
Parents: Rod and Kelly Layton of Maybee
Activities and honors: Varsity football captain; varsity basketball captain; varsity baseball; National Honor Society; Student Council and Government treasurer
Future plans: Play football and study exercise science
Name: Evan Root
Parents: James and Dawn Root of Dundee
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Trojan Build; Future Farmers of America; 4-H; Senior Scholar
Future plans: Study aerospace engineering at the University of Michigan
Name: Leah Viers
Parents: Brad and Holly Viers of Petersburg
Activities and honors: Class president; scholar athlete; varsity cheer; National Honor Society; Student Council
Future plans: Study biology at Michigan State University
Name: Abbi Zeller
Parents: Todd and Jenny Zeller of Milan
Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Student Council; varsity sports; Interact; Community Art Member
Future plans: Study aerospace engineering at the University of Michigan
