Dundee High School announces top 2024 graduates

DUNDEE — Dundee Community Schools announces the top 2024 graduates at Dundee High School.

Schramm

Name: Emma Schramm

Valedictorian

Parent: Charles Schramm of Oregon, Ohio

Activities and honors: Jazz band; concert band (section leader); Descants (section leader); National Honor Society; Musical Theatre

Future plans: Study astrophysics and astronomy

Geftos

Name: Bianca Geftos

Salutatorian

Parents: Tony and Colleen of Dundee

Activities and honors: Concert, marching and jazz band (section leader); competitive dancer at Dance Xplosion; Student Prevention Leadership Team president; National Honor Society; Monroe County Education Association's Academic All-Star Award

Future plans: Study at the University of Michigan’s College of Literature, Science and the Arts

Brant

Name: Ashley Brant

Parents: Tom and Stacy Brant of Monroe

Activities and honors: Student Council president; class vice president; National Honor Society; Interact Club; varsity volleyball

Future plans: Study psychology at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Bron

Name: Natalie Bron

Parents: Kevin and Julie Bron of Maybee

Activities and honors: Captain of girl's swim and dive team; Interact Club

Future plans: Study medicine at Michigan State University

Cousino

Name: Brianna Cousino

Parents: Duane and Rachelle Cousino of Maybee

Activities and honors: National Honor Society secretary; Descant Choir for three years; soccer, cross country, bowling and track; Student Prevention Leadership Team; Dundee Musical Theatre for three years

Future plans: Study environmental engineering

Irwin

Name: Kennedy Irwin

Parents: Ryan and Kristin Irwin of Dundee

Activities and honors: Varsity softball captain; varsity volleyball captain; varsity basketball; National Honor Society; Academic All-State

Future plans: Study nursing at Saginaw Valley State University

Layton

Name: Ethan Layton

Parents: Rod and Kelly Layton of Maybee

Activities and honors: Varsity football captain; varsity basketball captain; varsity baseball; National Honor Society; Student Council and Government treasurer

Future plans: Play football and study exercise science

Root

Name: Evan Root

Parents: James and Dawn Root of Dundee

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Trojan Build; Future Farmers of America; 4-H; Senior Scholar

Future plans: Study aerospace engineering at the University of Michigan

Viers

Name: Leah Viers

Parents: Brad and Holly Viers of Petersburg

Activities and honors: Class president; scholar athlete; varsity cheer; National Honor Society; Student Council

Future plans: Study biology at Michigan State University

Zeller

Name: Abbi Zeller

Parents: Todd and Jenny Zeller of Milan

Activities and honors: National Honor Society; Student Council; varsity sports; Interact; Community Art Member

Future plans: Study aerospace engineering at the University of Michigan

