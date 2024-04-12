Duncan Aviation recruiter discusses career options with TSTC aviation maintenance students

Apr. 11—ABILENE — Texas State Technical College aviation maintenance students are getting the skills they need to work for Duncan Aviation, one of the company's recruiters said.

"Our technicians remodel all types of aircraft," Chris Murray, a Duncan Aviation corporate recruiter, told students during a recent employer spotlight at the college. "They learn well-rounded skills because they have to figure things out on their own. The skills you learn at TSTC will be enhanced during your career with Duncan Aviation."

Duncan Aviation is an aircraft service provider supporting the aviation needs of business aircraft operators, government agencies and other aircraft service providers.

Murray said he focuses on hiring people who have one career goal.

"I want someone who will come in here and build their name," he said. "In the aviation industry, it is both who you know and what you know. You will be interacting with your customers."

Building a name for himself is one thing that led Drake Hedglin, a candidate for graduation this semester at TSTC, to apply with the company.

"I think it would be a cool experience to work for a company like Duncan," he said in a news release. "I know that this will be a way for me to increase my skill set as my career begins."

Murray challenged the students to complete their studies before applying because it will make them more attractive to recruiters.

"We appreciate the knowledge base you acquire studying airframe and powerplant," he said. "You will be trained so when you hit the floor, you will be successful."

The need for aircraft mechanics and service technicians in Texas was forecast to grow 16% between 2020 and 2030, according to onetonline.org. The average annual salary for a technician in the state is $67,680, the website stated.

TSTC offers Associate of Applied Science degrees and certificates of completion in both Aircraft Airframe Technology and Aircraft Powerplant Technology at its Abilene, Harlingen and Waco locations.

Summer and fall registration for current and new TSTC students has begun. For more information, visit tstc.edu.