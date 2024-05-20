Dunbar High School Class of 2024 graduates; see the festivities in dozens of photos

Dunbar High School Class of 2024 graduated Sunday at Suncoast Credit Union Arena at Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers.

Dunbar High School graduate, Sara Anna D Paul shows off a diploma during commencement at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The approximately 360 seniors at the high school were among 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

Dunbar High School graduates celebrate during commencement at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The approximately 360 seniors at the high school were among 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

The school was established in 1926 and re-established in 2000. Dunbar is home to the Dunbar High School Academy of Technology Excellence and the Dunbar High School Center for Math and Science.

The school's mascot is the Tigers, and the colors are green and orange.

See dozens of photos of their ceremony and celebration:

Dunbar High School graduate, Denise Arreola-Sanchez, second from right, reacts during commencement at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers on Sunday, May 19, 2024. The approximately 360 seniors at the high school were among 6,000 Lee County School District students graduating this year.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Dunbar High School graduation 2024: See commencement photos