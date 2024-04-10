Dumpster or No Dumpster | Morning Blend
We play another round of Dumpster or No Dumpster with antiques appraiser Dr. Lori!
Travel and tourism are very much back on the map for consumers and the business world. Guesty -- which has built a platform for accommodation managers to manage all aspects of their business on platforms like Airbnb, Vrbo and directly to travellers -- has raised $130 million. KKR is leading this round, with Apax Funds, BDT & MSD Partners and Sixth Street also participating.
The reborn Fiat 500e is greatly improved over its predecessor and is an appealing choice for those with modest EV expectations.
Tara VanDerveer racked up an NCAA record 1,216 wins throughout her 45 seasons coaching in college basketball.
They're tiny but mighty — and come in a range of types.
What does New England need in this month's NFL Draft? How many picks do they have? We break it down right here.
The Timberwolves, who hold a slight lead for first in the Western Conference standings, haven’t won a playoff series since 2004.
From Saltair to Lume to Megababe and Kopari, we tested and rated the best natural deodorant sticks, wipes, creams and roll-ons with the help of a panel of experts.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend and host of The Dominique Foxworth Show Dominique Foxworth to tackle race, GOAT debates, the 2024 NFL Draft, rapper beef and more. The duo start off with some non-football talk as they go back and forth on the Caitlin Clark GOAT debates that seem a little to hot to just be about basketball. They also cover the J. Cole and Kendrick Lamar beef and Dominique's draft day story. Next, Charles and Dominique dive into the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, as Charles believes there are four teams who could define the first round: the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos. The duo discuss each team and decide whether or not they should make a blockbuster move to trade up. The duo finish things off by answering questions from listeners on Cooper Dejean, Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels and much more.
"Civil War" stars Kirsten Dunst, Wagner Moura, Cailee Spaeny talk about the new film, which depicts a dystopian near-future America.
If you think that choosing a nail polish color or which ingredients go into your face cream can't have anything to do with blockchain, think again. Kiki World, a beauty startup launched last year, wants consumers to co-create products and co-own the company with the help of web3 technology. On Tuesday, LA-based Kiki announced that it raised a $7 million seed round from the Andreessen Horowitz crypto fund and The Estée Lauder Companies' New Incubation Ventures, along with other backers such as Orange DAO and 2 Punks Capital.
TransferGo, the U.K.-based fintech best known as a consumer platform for global remittances, has raised a $10 million growth funding round from Taiwan-based investor Taiwania Capital, with a view to expanding in the Asia-Pacific region. It last raised a $50 million Series C funding round in 2021. TransferGo claims its growth, combined with the new investment, doubles its valuation.
“If there's one thing everybody should be able to get on the same side about, it's really the best players being out there as much as possible," he told reporters Monday.
Will the Vikings and Broncos trade up for a QB? Will the Bills make a major move for their own Julio Jones? Charles McDonald sifts through scenarios that could have a long-lasting impact.
The 'Emily in Paris' and 'Grey's Anatomy' star hasn't done Botox or fillers, so how does she look so amazing? Read on.
Which teams will wind up in the NBA's play-in tournament? Which contender is the most vulnerable to a first-round upset? Our writers weigh in with a week to go in the regular season.
Walmart has discounted the Nintendo Switch Lite and 'Animal Crossing" New Horizons' bundle by $21.
Iowa and South Carolina face off in the grand finale of the women's NCAA tournament this Sunday.
Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber will undergo reconstructive surgery on his right elbow, ending his 2024 season.
Strider's velocity was noticeably down against the Diamondbacks before he exited after four innings.
Embiid's return to the Philadelphia 76ers' lineup came at an avoidable cost.