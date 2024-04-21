Dumpster fire starts near Olney business

OLNEY, Md. (DC News Now) — Officials said that no one was injured after a dumpster fire started next to an Olney business on Sunday afternoon.

Around 3:10 p.m., Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) crews put out a fire at 3410 N High St.

An MCFRS spokesperson said that crews did not find any extension into the building. No injuries were reported.

Southbound Georgia Avenue at N High Street was closed as of 3:45 p.m. for the fire.

